Bank Cashier Arrested For Stealing 2 Kg Gold, Rs 25 Lakh Cash

A complaint was lodged by the State Bank of India Paritala Branch Manager on May 28 (Representational)

A bank cashier was arrested on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district allegedly after the recovery of 2 kg gold and Rs 25 lakh in cash he had stolen from the branch, the police said on Sunday.

The cashier, G Srinivasa Rao, was posted at State Bank of India's Paritala branch in Kanchikacherla mandal, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu told news agency PTI.

During his transfer, the former branch manager had handed over a set of keys of the gold and cash lockers of the bank to the accused.

The new manager, however, noted some irregularities in the banking operations being done by cashier Srinivasa Rao.

A police complaint was lodged by the State Bank of India Paritala Branch Manager on May 28.

The cashier was found stealing the gold that was mortgaged by farmers in the respective branch, where he reportedly managed to obtain fresh loans in the same branch in their name by renewing the previous loan, the police said.

