Bank Cashier Shot Dead In Robbery In Delhi

Police said efforts are on to identify the accused. (Representational)

A 33-year-old cashier working with Corporation Bank was gunned down today by six criminals when he tried to stop them from looting over Rs 2 lakh, police said.

As the criminals were snatching cash from the victim, Santosh Kumar, at gun point in the bank at Dwarka's Chhawla, he resisted their attempts, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Giriraj Singh told IANS.

"Two bullets hit him. The robbers escaped with over Rs 2 lakh," Mr Singh said.

Mr Kumar was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors, the officer added. The incident occurred at around 3.45 p.m.

The police said six armed criminals, their faces masked, came on two motorcycles, barged into the bank and snatched the security guard's rifle before threatening the bank employees with dire consequences if they moved from their place, Mr Singh said.

But Santosh Kumar did just that -- and got killed.

"The entire crime has been captured on CCTV and efforts are on to identify the accused," said the officer.