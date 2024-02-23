Video: Woman Cop Catches Robber Fleeing After Firing At Jaipur Bank Cashier

Maneka with the help of locals caught him and handed him over to other cops

A woman constable managed to catch an armed robber trying to escape after firing at a bank cashier in Jaipur. The woman cop, who was on her way to work, arrested the criminal with the help of locals, a viral video shows. The robber had a country-made pistol with him and was trying to evade arrest after firing at the bank cashier.

The entire incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed at the branch.

On Friday, two masked robbers entered a Punjab National Bank branch in Jaipur to loot cash, police said. The robbers held the staff members at gunpoint and one of them shot and injured the cashier, they added. The incident took place in the Jhotwara area of the city.

Police said the robbers had an argument with cashier Narendra Singh Shekhawat and one of them, identified as Manoj Meena, fired at him. The locals gathered outside the bank after hearing the sound of the gunshots.

Coincidentally, at the same time woman constable Maneka, who was patrolling, saw locals outside the PNB branch. When she stopped outside the bank to see what had happened, Manoj was fleeing from the spot.

Maneka with the help of locals caught him, tied him to a railing, and later on handed him over to other cops.

The cashier sustained a bullet injury in the stomach and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Kailash Chand Bishnoi said.

"One of the accused was carrying a country-made pistol and the other a dummy weapon," Mr Bishnoi told news agency PTI.

The second accused, Bharat Meena, who managed to flee from the spot, was arrested later, he added.