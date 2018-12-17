Factory Employees In MP Kill 7-Year-Old On Suspicion Of Theft: Police

Doctors declared the 7-year-old dead when he was taken to a nearby hospital (Representational)

Two employees of a factory allegedly killed a seven-year-old boy on suspicion of theft of scrap kept in the premises, police said Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Chaubey said the accused, arrested Monday, were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sanju and Mahendra Kushwaha.

They are employees of a unit making plastic products in the Banganga area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, he said.

Mr Chaubey said the minor boy was killed near the unit on Sunday afternoon.

According to the ASP, the family members of the dead boy alleged Singh and Kushwaha hit the boy in head with an iron rod after they suspected him of stealing scrap from the unit.

Doctors declared him dead when he was taken to a nearby hospital, the police officer said.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, he added.