A massive fire broke out in multiple electronic shops at an electronic goods market in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

The fire broke out near Station Malgodam Road in the Vasundhara market on Friday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.