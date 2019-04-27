Poll Officer Dies At Polling Booth In Odisha

The exact reason of the polling officer's death was not yet ascertained (Representational)

A presiding officer died after reaching his designated polling station under Nilagiri assembly segment in Balasore district on Saturday, officials said.

The dead person, identified as Purna Chandra Panda, died at a booth in Ajodhya village under Nilagiri police station limits.

Balasore district assistant collector Rakesh Panda said, "Purna Chandra Panda was deputed as presiding officer at polling station no 28. He suddenly became ill and rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital where doctor declared him dead."

The exact reason of his death was not yet ascertained.

Mr Panda and other personnel of the polling team had reached the booth to conduct voting in Nilagiri assembly segment and Balasore Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming phase of the elections on April 29.

