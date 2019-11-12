Baby Found 3 Feet Underground At UP Cremation Site Recovering: Doctors

The baby was found buried in an earthen pot. (Representational)

A newborn baby, who was buried almost three feet below the ground in an earthern pot in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, is on the path of recovery, doctors said on Tuesday.

The doctors attending to her said her weight has doubled in one month and other medical parametres are also under control.

Last month, a man had found the newborn girl in the earthen pot as he was burying his daughter, who died minutes after being born.

Dr Ravi Khanna, head of the NBBC Centre, where the newborn is undergoing treatment, said her condition is improving.

"She was a premature child and also had a blood infection. But she has shown remarkable improvement," he added.

