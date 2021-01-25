Avoid These Routes: Traffic Police On Republic Day Parade, Farmers' Rally

Delhi Police has said farmers' tractor rally cannot enter Delhi before the Republic Day parade ends.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted information on the routes motorists must avoid in view of tight security arrangements made for the traditional Republic Day parade and farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

For the Republic Day parade, traffic restrictions have been imposed at Vijay Chowk, India Gate Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg and Rajpath intersections at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road. The diversions will come into effect in a staggered way on different routes.

The interstate bus movement will also be affected at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate, Kamla Market, IGI Stadium, Pragati Maidan, Hanuman Mandir and Mori Gate.

For the farmers' tractor rally, the Delhi Police detailed the three routes along the Ring Road that were approved after days of negotiations with farmers' leaders. The Delhi Traffic Police also shared a copy of the advisory that details blockades, diversions and alternative routes.

“All are advised to follow the given traffic advisory and avoid these roads from 10 pm today (Monday) onwards as traffic will be diverted and very very heavy,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Outer Range), Delhi tweeted.

The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Kharkhoda Toll Plaza; the second rally will start from Tikri Border and end at Asoda Toll Plaza, and third from Ghazipur border NH-24 Road No 56 to Lal Kuan, the advisory states.

It further details the alternative routes that can be taken.

The Anand Vihar interstate bus terminus will also remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The police have made tight security arrangements in view of the huge response to the unprecedented farmers' rally, which also marks the completion of two months of their anti-farm law protests. The Delhi Police has said anti-national elements are trying to take advantage of the rally.

The tractor rally will start at 10 am after the day's traditional parade by the armed forces on Rajpath. The police have said the rally cannot enter Delhi before the Republic Day parade ends.

