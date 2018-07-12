At 33.1 Degrees, Chamba Is Hottest Place In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba recorded the highest temperature in the state at 33.1 degrees Celsius (Representational)

Chamba continues to be the hottest place in Himachal Pradesh for the second consecutive day today, the meteorological (MeT) department said.



As per data provided by the MeT department, Chamba recorded the highest temperature in the state this morning at 33.1 degrees Celsius. It had experienced a highest of 32.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.



Hamirpur recorded a maximum of 31.7 degrees Celsius today, followed by Bhuntar in Kullu district and Una where the maximum temperature was 31.6 degrees Celsius.



However, the lowest temperature recorded in the state was 14.5 degrees Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.



Meanwhile, moderate to light rain occurred in some places since last evening. As per data recorded today morning, Paonta Sahib received 72.2 mm rain since yesterday evening, followed by Dharamshala with 31.2 mm and Una with 2.2 mm.





There weatherman has forecast rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the state later in the day.Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places with heavy showers at isolated places tomorrow.Thereafter, precipitation is likely to decrease over the state and rains may take place in many places on July 14 and in scattered places on July 15, the MeT official said.