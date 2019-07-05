Man Accused Of Rape Beaten To Death In Assam

The police rushed to the spot immediately and took the man to the hospital (Representational)

A quack was beaten to death by a mob in Sitoi Adong village in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The locals alleged that the man, who was a frequent visitor to the village, allegedly raped two village girls.

Hussain Ali, 45, was a resident of Raikata Sandanpur in Hojai district. The village chief informed the police about the incident.

"The quack was a known face in the area. Locals have alleged that he used to heal people behind closed doors. Locals said there were previous allegations against this man of sexual advances. According to the statement, the two girls told their parents who raised alarm. We have conducted the medical test of the two girls and are awaiting the report. Since one girl is a minor so case has been field under POSCO act as well. We have also filed another FIR against unknown persons who lynched this man to death. We investigating and hope to nab the culprits soon," West Karbi Anglong police chief Mrinal Talukdar told NDTV.

The police rushed to the spot immediately and took the man to the hospital but he died of his injuries.

Last year, two Assam youths were beaten to death in Karbi Anglong after locals thought they were child kidnappers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability