Assam Police Rescue 19 Dogs, Arrest 4 In Crackdown On Illegal Smuggling

Police launched an operation and found the dogs confined in sacks in a locked room. (Representational)

In a significant crackdown, Assam cops in Mangaldoi have rescued 19 dogs and arrested four individuals involved in an illegal dog smuggling operation.

The arrested individuals- Milik Marak, Ina Sangma, Star Marak from Karbi Anglong, and Malu Sangma from Bhakatpara in Darrang district- are believed to have been part of an organized network capturing stray and pet dogs for illegal sale.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation and discovered the dogs confined in sacks within a locked room.

The four suspects reportedly admitted to their brutal methods, which included trapping dogs, feeding them minimally, and transporting them in sacks to buyers.

Sources told NDTV that there is a high demand for dog meat in Nagaland, and the smugglers allegedly intended to sell the street dogs.

"We believed that the smugglers intended to transport the dogs to Nagaland for sale," a police official said. A case has been filed and the accused have been sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, six additional suspects remain at large.

Following the rescue, a local volunteer group arrived at Panbari police station to assist with the dogs' care.

Although the group lacks a formal shelter, they coordinated with various NGOs, including 'We Animal' in Tezpur, 'Generosity Assam' in Nalbari, and other organisations in Guwahati to arrange immediate treatment and rehabilitation for the animals.