Assam Boy,11, Jumps Into River To Saves Woman, Child From Drowning

An 11-year-old boy from Assam, without thinking about the consequences, jumped into a river to save a mother and her children from drowning on Sunday.

The woman and her two children were crossing the river when the water swelled rose in the river in Sonitpur, and the three began to drown.

Uttam Tati, the young boy who was standing at the river bank, immediately rushed to their rescue. While he manged to save the mother and one of her children, the other child died of drowning.

The exemplary courage shown by the 11-year-old who lives in Dhankhona village was appreciated by the District Manager.

"The 11-year-old has shown utmost bravery and immense courage. He wasted no time in saving the woman and her child. He, however, could not save the other child," said District Magistrate Lakhy Jyoti Das.

"The state government will try its best to recommend his name to the centre so that this act of bravery may be recognised at the national level," the official said.

