Illegal Alcohol Dealer Runs Over Policeman's Legs To Escape Check-Post

An alleged alcohol dealer ran a car over a policeman's legs (Representational)

A policeman suffered serious injuries on Saturday after an alleged alcohol dealer ran a car over his legs in a bid to escape from a check post on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Gujarat's Arvalli district, an official said.

Head constable Jitendra Damor received serious injuries on both legs after Om Prakash Dangi, an alcohol dealer from Rajasthan, tried to drive past a barricade set up at Shamlaji, sub-inspector MP Chauhan said.

He said that the incident happened when police teams were checking vehicles entering Gujarat from that point in Shamlaji.

"Dangi was asked to halt his car by Damor but he tried to speed away and ran the vehicle over the policeman's legs. Damor has sustained serious injuries on both legs," Mr Chauhan said.

Jitendra Damor was operated on one leg in a private hospital where he is admitted, the official informed.

Police, however, managed to arrest Dangi and liquor worth Rs 1.16 lakh was recovered from his car, Mr Chauhan added.

Om Prakash Dangi has been charged with attempt to murder along with other offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Gujarat Prohibition Act, he said.