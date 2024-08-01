Arunachal Boy, 12, Kidnapped, Killed After Rs 25 Lakh Ransom Call

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the boy's murder (Representational)

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning a week after he was reportedly kidnapped. The boy, identified as Rohit Bahadur Chetry, was from Arunachal Pradesh's Sadiya town.



Rohit was reportedly kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school. Soon after he was abducted, his father, Noor Bahadur Chetry, received a ransom call demanding Rs 25 lakh.



Rohit's father filed an FIR after which, the police made two arrests. The operation was led by the police team of Tezu town in Arunachal Pradesh along with the Sadiya Regional Gorkha Union.



During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the boy's murder and revealed that they had dumped his body in the Kalikhola area, close to where he was abducted.



The murder has sparked protests in the area. The Gorkha Students' Union blockaded the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh road near Digaru demanding capital punishment for the accused.