43-Year-Old Man Arrested In Bihar For Supplying Arms To Naxals: Police

A 43-year-old man, who used to supply arms to Naxals, was arrested from Bihar, police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Singh, is a resident of Dhamar village of Arrah district in Bihar. He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh against him, they said.

"On Friday, one Ram Krishna Singh was arrested and 407 illegal cartridges were seized from his possession. During interrogation, Ram revealed that he has been involved in gunrunning since 2015 and was roped into the racket by one Sanjay," said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Ram Krishna Singh said a part of the cache, found in his possession, was meant to be supplied to Naxals operating from the jungles of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. He claimed that Sanjay Singh was a key link in this chain, the officer said.

On Sunday, police received information that Sanjay Singh was hiding in his village. Later, a Special Cell team carried out a raid and arrested him, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sanjay Singh told police that he used to visit Arrah District Hospital for the treatment of a disease. There he had come in contact with one Ram Bahadur. Bahadur alias Ram Kishore was involved in the business of obtaining prohibited bore cartridges through his contacts in the security forces for onward sale to criminals on a hefty commission, Kushwah said.

As their network grew, they were approached by some Naxals, who had purchased about a thousand cartridges of prohibited bore. Ram Bahadur is on the run and police are trying to trace his hideouts, the officer said.

Twenty two cartridges were found in his house, the DCP added.