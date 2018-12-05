Armed Men Rob Jharkhand Bank That Had No Alarm System Or Guard: Cops

The police are verifying the CCTV footage of the incident to probe the robbery. (Representational)

Six armed men looted Rs 35 lakh from a nationalised bank in Dumka town of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said. The bank branch lacked an alarm facility and does not have a security guard, a senior police official said.



The six men, who had their face covered, reached the bank after the banking hours. The official said that they fled on their bikes after they looted the money.

Raids are being conducted to arrest those responsible, he added. The police are also verifying the CCTV footage of the incident to probe the robbery.