Angry Over Not Getting 'Hot Roti', Guests Pour Boiling Oil On Cook In UP

Miffed at not getting "hot roti" at a wedding here, some guests allegedly poured boiling oil on the cook, who was rushed to a hospital with serious burn injuries, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened when Indrapal Pali, the groom's uncle, and a few others sat down to have dinner at the wedding of Pannalal's daughter in Moosajhag Police Station area here late Wednesday night and asked for "hot roti." They were told that it was not possible since it was very late in the night and the tandoor had been extinguished, police said quoting the witnesses.

Angry over the refusal, Indrapal and his three friends went to the spot where the cook was busy making preparations for the next feast and poured hot oil on him and fled.

The cook named Rajesh was admitted to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Station House Officer Mahendra Pal Singh said that a case has been registered in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

