Elderly Couple Killed By Nephew Over Property Dispute In UP, Says Police

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: The couple was killed over a property dispute, a police official said. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

Cities | | Updated: October 04, 2019 22:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elderly Couple Killed By Nephew Over Property Dispute In UP, Says Police

Wajid Hussain, 65 and his wife Sameena, 60 were hacked to death by their nephew (Representational)


Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: 

An elderly couple was hacked to death over a property dispute at Gayan village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Friday afternoon, police said.

Wajid Hussain, 65 and his wife Sameena, 60 were hacked to death by their nephew Munawwar Ali with a sharp-edged weapon, Additional SP Dayaram said.

The couple was killed over a property dispute, the ASP said. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, he added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amethi Uttar PradeshAmethiUttar Pradesh UP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RBIDMRCRBI Monetary PolicyRepo RateIND vs SASensexKamal NathPakistanIRCTCKarwa ChauthMaharashtra ElectionBiharDurga PujaBigg BossLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart WatchOnePlus 7TMi TVRepo Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................