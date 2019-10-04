Elderly Couple Killed By Nephew Over Property Dispute In UP, Says Police

Wajid Hussain, 65 and his wife Sameena, 60 were hacked to death by their nephew (Representational)

An elderly couple was hacked to death over a property dispute at Gayan village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Friday afternoon, police said.

Wajid Hussain, 65 and his wife Sameena, 60 were hacked to death by their nephew Munawwar Ali with a sharp-edged weapon, Additional SP Dayaram said.

The couple was killed over a property dispute, the ASP said. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

