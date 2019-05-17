Haryana Teen Forced To Drink Liquor, Gang-Raped By 3 At Knifepoint: Cops

Police said the girl had gone to a local market, but did not return till late evening (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped at knifepoint by three men in Haryana's Ambala, police said Friday.

The police have charged the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also charged them with kidnapping the minor.

Police said the girl had gone to a local market on Wednesday, but did not return till late evening. She reached her home the next day.

She told her parents that a man of the same locality forcibly took her on his scooter to a secluded place in a nearby village where two other men were already present.

They forced her to consume liquor and raped her at knifepoint, police said, adding somehow the victim managed to escape and reach home early morning.

Police conducted her medical examination on Thursday, a police officer said, adding the accused would be arrested soon.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.