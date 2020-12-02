Alleged Rape Survivor In Uttar Pradesh Says She Married The Accused: Cops

Based on the woman's father's complaint, a case of rape and kidnapping was lodged, the police said

An alleged rape survivor has claimed in a video on social media in Uttar Pradesh' Fatehpur district that she has married the accused, the police said today.

Earlier, the woman's father had lodged a complaint against seven persons, accusing them of having kidnapped his daughter on Monday when she had gone to a field in their village, said Station House Officer Ravindra Shrivastava.

Based on the father's complaint, a case of rape and kidnapping was lodged, he said.

Now a video of the 18-year-old girl has surfaced on social media in which she has claimed that she left her home on her own and married the rape accused Kuldeep, the police officer said.

The girl was allegedly also kidnapped and raped in 2019 following which the rape accused Kuldeep Lodhi, his father Jai Singh and mother Meena were arrested, the police officer said, adding that all of them are now out on bail.

In the video, the girl has also requested "not to harass her in-laws", the police officer said.

"As the girl is an adult and is now saying that she has married Kuldeep, we have called both for their statements," the police officer said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)