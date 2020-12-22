After Hired Sharpshooters Fail, UP Man Shoots Wife Himself: Police

The police are trying to arrest the sharpshooters (Representational)

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the police said.

"Sunil, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad, had paid Rs 1 lakh to sharp shooters to kill his wife Priti," Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

As per the plan, the couple were on their way home after offering prayers at a temple in the district on the evening of December 19 when the assailants fired three shots at her, the police said.

The shooters then fled seeing several devotees coming out of the temple, they said.

Sunil allegedly shot point blank at his wife with a country-made pistol that he was carrying when he saw that she was alive and bleeding. He then left her dead at the spot, the police added.

During interrogation, Sunil disclosed that he had engaged the shooters to kill his wife as he was in love with another woman from Faridabad.

Sunil has been sent to judicial custody while police are trying to arrest the other shooters, the police said.

