After Fight, Haryana Man Throws Children Into Fire Then Jumps Himself

The children are out of danger, say doctors.

Upset over a fight at his home, a man in Haryana's Ambala pushed his two children into fire and then himself jumped into it, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Deepak Kumar got upset over a fight at his home. He then took his children to the roof and pushed them -- a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl -- into flames of burning dry dung manure. He himself then jumped into the fire, according to a complaint filed with police.

The neighbours took the three to a nearby hospital, which referred them to PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said. The children were said to be out of danger, while the condition of Deepak was serious, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, assistant sub-inspector of police, Balbir Singh, said.

