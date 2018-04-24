After Woman Dies In Nashik Hospital, Family Alleges Cockroach In Ventilator

Ms Bairagi's family has said that they want stern action to be taken against Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, located in Nashik's Adgaon area. The hospital is run by an education society, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.
The hospital has denied the allegations, saying it was "impossible" for a cockroach to have remained alive inside the ventilator.
"When the hospital staff put her on ventilator support, a new filter-tubing had been placed then," the hospital's superintendent Dr Ajit Patil told PTI.
While not denying the relatives' allegation of finding a cockroach inside the ventilator, Dr Patil said that they had only found it after Ms Bairagi's death.
"The cockroach was spotted in the ventilator by her relatives nearly an hour after it was switched off," he said.
The official said that the woman's ventilator was shut after her death at 9.30 pm.
Ms Bairagi's body was later sent for a postmortem to Nashik Civil Hospital.
(With Inputs From PTI)