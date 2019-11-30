African Woman Arrested In Punjab With Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore

The arrest was made during checking on a road near Sapror village, police said. (Representational)

An African woman was arrested on Saturday with five kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore near Sapror village, six kms away from Phagwara city, police said.

The woman, identified as Pritious, is a native of Cameroon, a central African country, police said.

She had come to India on a business visa and resided in Delhi's Chandan Vihar, they said.

The arrest was made during checking on a road near Sapror village, they said.

During checking, police seized five packets of heroin from her bag, police said.

An African man, identified as Mike, had given her heroin for selling it in Phagwara, they said, adding that a case was registered under sections of the NDPS Act.

Police did not rule out the possibility of the woman being a part of an international drug racket.