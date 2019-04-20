Acid Poured On Teenager In Bihar For Resisting Rape

The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.

Cities | | Updated: April 20, 2019 14:12 IST
Patna: 

In a horror of an incident a teenager in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was bathed with acid after she resisted an attempt to gang rape by a group of four youths, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested two suspects in the case, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.



