Accused In Robbery Cases Shoots At Head Constable In Rajasthan

The head constable was shot when the police was chasing the accused n Rajpura village yesterday following which he opened fire.

Cities | | Updated: July 05, 2018 16:38 IST
The accused was arrested police later and illegal arms recovered from his possession. (Representational)

Sikar, Rajasthan: 

A head constable was shot at by an accused in a loot case in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

The injured head constable Sanwat Ram has been referred to a Jaipur hospital.

A trap was laid to arrest Subhash Jat, aged 30, an accused in loot cases in Ranoli, Srimadhopur and Khatushyam ji area last month. The police chased him in Rajpura village yesterday following which he opened fire on police in which a head constable was severely injured, Supritendant of Police, Sikar, Vineet Kumar said.

He added that the accused was later arrested and illegal arms were recovered from his possession.

 

 

