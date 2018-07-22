Abandoned Newborn Girl Found In Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus

The incident took place last evening near Kairana town in Shamli district (Representational)

A newborn girl was found abandoned in an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus coming to Shamli from Panipat in Haryana, police said today.

The passengers of the bus found the girl after hearing her cry, said Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari.

The incident took place last evening near Kairana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district around 650 kilometres away from state capital Lucknow.

A probe into the matter is underway, he said.