Manipur Christian School Burnt After Disciplinary Action Against Students

One of the oldest schools in Manipur burnt down

One of the oldest Christian missionary schools in Manipur's Kakching district was burnt down on Friday, after disciplinary action was taken against six students. The police have filed a case and an investigation has been initiated.

"A total of 10 rooms are destroyed. Two of them had important documents, files and equipment," Father Dominic, Principal of the school told news agency ANI.

School authorities suspect that the students expelled conspired with a local organisation, which could be behind the incident. "We have been discussing that the cause of the burning down could be a negotiation with a local student organisation as they did not like the correctional measures taken against some students. They wanted the punishment withdrawn," said the Principal.

St. Joseph Higher Secondary School has around 1400 students. Reports suggest disciplinary action was taken after one of the six took to social media, to allegedly insult a teacher and malign the school. The Principal said that disciplinary action was initiated a week ago but the students were allowed to attend classes.

"This is an act of extremists. A students organisation burnt down a school," claimed Letpao Haokip, minister in the Manipur government. He said whoever is involved will be punished and he will help in rebuilding the school so that "students do not lose the academic year."

