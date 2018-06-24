9 Killed In Kurnool As Bus Collides With Autorickshaw

The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

Cities | | Updated: June 24, 2018 10:36 IST
The autorickshaw was coming from the wrong side of the road (Representational)

Vijayawada:  Nine people were killed and four others injured when a bus hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

The state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus hit the auto, which was carrying 13 people. While seven died on the spot, two others died in a nearby hospital. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Kurnool.

According to the police, three autorickshaws were coming from wrong direction. While two vehicles passed safely, the third was hit by the bus.

A group of villagers from Penugondla and Kalapari villages had boarded the auto-rickshaws to go to Mahanandi village near Nandyal town for Naturopathy treatment. Most of the deceased were old and ill.

For more Kurnool news, click here

 

Andhra PradeshKurnoolAccident

