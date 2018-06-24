9 Killed In Kurnool As Bus Collides With Autorickshaw The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

Share EMAIL PRINT The autorickshaw was coming from the wrong side of the road (Representational) Vijayawada: Nine people were killed and four others injured when a bus hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early on Sunday, police said.



The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.



The state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus hit the auto, which was carrying 13 people. While seven died on the spot, two others died in a nearby hospital. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Kurnool.



According to the police, three autorickshaws were coming from wrong direction. While two vehicles passed safely, the third was hit by the bus.



A group of villagers from Penugondla and Kalapari villages had boarded the auto-rickshaws to go to Mahanandi village near Nandyal town for Naturopathy treatment. Most of the deceased were old and ill.



