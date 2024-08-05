9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted In Bihar As Vehicle Touches Overhead Wire

The height of their vehicle was very high and it touched a high-tension wire.

At least nine Kanwariyas, or Shiva devotees, were electrocuted on Sunday when their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar. The incident occurred in the Hajipur area of Vaishali district.

Six pilgrims also suffered injuries and two of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Hajipur.

The Kanwar Yatra pilgrims from Jethui Nizamat village were returning from Sonpur Pahleja Ghat when their DJ vehicle rammed an electric pole.

The height of their vehicle was very high and it touched a high-tension wire, said Om Prakash, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hajipur.

"The Kanwariyas were going in a DJ vehicle. It was very high and there was a wire in which it got entangled. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Kanwariyas are Shiva devotees who carry Ganga water from their hometowns to offer to the deity in the month of Shravana. Kanwar Yatra marks one of the biggest religious yatras every year.

