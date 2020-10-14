9 Family Members Suffer Burn Injuries In Dispute Between Man, Wife: Madhya Pradesh Cops

Exact cause behind incident will be known after a detailed probe, police said (Representational)

Nine members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, sustained serious burn injuries following a dispute involving the relatives of a married couple in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the evening when Jitendra Kevat, along with his family members, went to his wife's house to resolve a dispute between them.

Mr Kevat is a resident of Bidouria village, police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said.

Initial reports suggested that following a verbal spat between the two sides, nine persons were set ablaze, he said.

However, the exact cause behind the incident will be known after a detailed probe, the police official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of the five-year-old boy was stated to be critical, he added.