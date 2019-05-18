8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped By Neighbour In Rajasthan

Police have assured thorough investigation in the rape case of a minor in Rajasthan's Dhoplur

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her neighbour in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

The girl was kidnapped by the accused while she was playing outside her house and was later raped, the police said.

Police have assured of a thorough investigation.

This crime came days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Alwar district, which led to outrage against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the Alwar gang-rape survivor on Thursday. He said justice will be done.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.