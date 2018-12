The robbers hid some silver ornaments under mud that has been recovered, police said. (Representational)

A gang robbed jewellery worth at least Rs 1 crore from a temple in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police said on Monday.

Eight armed robbers ganged up against the priest of Sri Rani Sati Dadi temple in Jamtara and looted jewellery including gold chains, silver umbrellas, earrings, nose rings and gold bangles studded with diamond.

The robbers hid some silver ornaments under mud that has been recovered, police said. The police has launched a hunt to catch those responsible.