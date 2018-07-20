75-Year-Old Tutor Arrested For Raping Minor Student

The man was arrested on charge of raping the child at her house. (Representational image)

A 75-year-old man hired to give tuition to a minor girl was arrested on the charge of raping the child at her house in the district, police said on Thursday.

The accused was caught red-handed by the girl's mother who rushed into the room hearing screams of the girl, a student of class V.

He then fled after threatening the family members that he would kill them if they raised an alarm, SHO Dilip Kumar Pathak of Hayaghat police station said.

The incident occurred at Bilaspur village on Tuesday night and after the girl's parents lodged a complaint, the accused was arrested yesterday night.

Mr Pathak said the accused runs a small madrasa at the village and he had been giving tuitions to the girl for some time following a request from her parents.