7 UP Teens Drown While Bathing In Ponds

Four teenagers drowned in a pond in UP's Pratapgarh while 3 others drowned in Sambhal. (Representational)

Seven children drowned while bathing in ponds in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said today.

Four teenagers drowned in a pond in UP's Pratapgarh district, they said.

"The teens, aged between 13 and 15 had gone to take a bath in a pond. While bathing they went towards the deeper side of the pond," Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Prasad said.

The children were rescued with the help of divers and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

In another incident, three girls drowned in a pond in UP's Sambhal district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.