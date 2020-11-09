7 Killed, 5 Injured As Jeep Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place at around 8 am on Satna-Nagod road, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.

The accident took place at around 8 am on Satna-Nagod road. (Representational)

Satna:

Seven members of a family, including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Monday morning, police said.

The victims were returning to Rewa after taking part in a family programme in Panna, Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Jain said.

Six people died on the spot while one person succumbed in the hospital, the official said, adding that a child and three women were among those dead.

The injured persons were admitted in a government hospital in Rewa, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

