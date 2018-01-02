60-Year-Old Woman Died In Accident, Family Handed Over Burn Victim's Body When Annalakshmi's relatives received her body from the government general hospital in Madurai on Monday night, it was wrapped in white cloth. The family performed the funeral rituals and removed the cloth, only to find the body of a young woman with burn injuries.

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT Annalakshmi's family returned to the hospital with the body and staged a protest (Representational) Madurai: The family of 60-year-old Annalakshmi was already grieving from her death in a road accident when they received another shock while performing her funeral rites - the body they had mourned belonged to a woman half her age.



When Annalakshmi's relatives received her body from the government general hospital in Madurai on Monday night, it was wrapped in white cloth. The family performed the funeral rituals and removed the cloth, only to find the body of a young woman with burn injuries.



Annalakshmi's family, upon making the shocking discovery, returned with the body to the hospital and staged a protest.



An investigation by hospital officials revealed that the family had been handed the body of 30-year-old Karpagaselvi, who had allegedly set herself on fire and died due to burns.



Annalakshmi's body was finally handed over to her family and the funeral rites were performed, according to the police.



With inputs from PTI



