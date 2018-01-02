60-Year-Old Woman Died In Accident, Family Handed Over Burn Victim's Body

When Annalakshmi's relatives received her body from the government general hospital in Madurai on Monday night, it was wrapped in white cloth. The family performed the funeral rituals and removed the cloth, only to find the body of a young woman with burn injuries.
Annalakshmi's family, upon making the shocking discovery, returned with the body to the hospital and staged a protest.
An investigation by hospital officials revealed that the family had been handed the body of 30-year-old Karpagaselvi, who had allegedly set herself on fire and died due to burns.
