6 People On Way To Kumbh Mela Killed In Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The car they were travelling in collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Friday, police said.

Cities | | Updated: February 02, 2019 23:00 IST
Five of the six people travelling in the car were from Madhya Pradesh, police said. (Representational)


Kaushambi: 

At least six people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Friday, police said. 

The tyre of the ill-fated car exploded and the driver lost control, crashing into a vehicle coming from the opposite side after jumping the divider.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said five of the six persons, who were killed were from Madhya Pradesh. They were going to Prayagraj to attend the Kumbh Mela. 

He added that the bodies have been sent to their homes after post-mortem. 

