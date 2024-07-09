6 Dead, 3 Injured In Car-Auto Collision In Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai accident: The victims are yet to be identified.

Six people died in a collision between an auto and a car in Bihar's Begusarai early this morning. Three others injured in the accident have been sent to a private hospital.

The auto, travelling towards Zeromile from Simaria, collided with the car near Ratan Chowk on the four-lane NH-31.

Horrific visuals from the accident spot showed bloodied bodies of the victims strewn on the road as a crowd gathered to watch the cops handle the situation.

The victims are yet to be identified.