6 Arrested For Blackmailing Madhya Pradesh Deputy Speaker For Money

Hina Kawre and another legislator had approached police after receiving threatening letters from people claiming to be Maoists.

Cities | | Updated: February 02, 2019 20:22 IST
Congress lawmaker Hina Likhiram Kawre was elected Deputy Speaker on January 10


Balaghat: 

Six people who posed as Maoists, allegedly wrote threatening letters and demanded money from Madhya Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Hina Kawre and another lawmaker have been arrested today, police said.

Three more accused are yet to be arrested.

Hina Kawre is a legislator, the other one is from Baiher. Both constituencies are in the Maoist-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.

The leaders had approached police after receiving letters from a man who identified himself as "Pahar Singh" and demanded Rs 12 lakh from both them.

