Rajwinder Kaur, died of snakebite at nearby Palahi village (Representational)

A 50 year-old woman died of snakebite at near Palahi village, police said today.

The woman, identified as Rajwinder Kaur, was taking out dry fodder from a room of her house for serving it to cattle heads yesterday when she was bitten by a snake, they said.

She was admitted to a civil hospital in Phagwara where she died, they said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem