50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Hacked To Death In Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe in Rajasthan's Bundi district, today, the police said.

Police said that Gopal Bheel was killed by a man who suspected that he was getting close to the woman he was in a relationship with.

The accused had been in a relationship with a widow since five years. He confessed to police that he killed the man because he was causing problems between him and the woman.

On Saturday, the woman had gone to attend a wedding in a neighbouring. When the accused went to her place, the accused found the man sleeping there. Furious, he attacked the man with an axe.

The woman's son, who was sleeping beside man, alerted the police. The accused has been arrested.

