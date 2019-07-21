5-Year-Old Raped By Differently-Abled Man At Haridwar Railway Station

CCTV footage shows man walking with a limp lifting the child and taking her away: Cops (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a differently-abled man at the Haridwar railway station, the police said today.

The man allegedly lifted the girl from Platform No.6, where she was sleeping with her parents, Government Railway Police official Anuj Singh said.

He allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, he said.

The incident allegedly took place on July 10 but came to light on Sunday as the girl's family tried to mislead the authorities by saying that it was a case of monkey bite, the officer said.

After the girl was referred to the AIIMS, Rishikesh, doctors there confirmed that she was raped, the police official said.

The CCTV footage showed a man walking with a limp lifting the child and taking her away, Mr Singh said, adding that a search operation was on to nab the accused.

