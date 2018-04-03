5-Year-Old Takes Shelter In Car To Escape Pune Heat. Gets Trapped, Dies The police has not yet been able to ascertain any details regarding the owner of the abandoned car, which has been parked there for several weeks.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT The car in which the boy allegedly got trapped had been parked in the area for several weeks. Pune: A five-year-old boy was found dead inside an abandoned car in Pune's Chakan area on Tuesday. The body bore burn marks on the neck, face and head, according to the police, who believe the boy died of suffocation and heat after getting trapped inside the vehicle for over five hours.



Karan Pandey had gone out to play in the neighborhood along with a couple of friends around noon from the same vicinity. Unable to bear the heat, he took refuge inside the left-away vehicle which was parked in an open area. Police believe the five-year-old accidentally got trapped in the vehicle.



The boy's body was found after a six-hour search by his family and the police.



"As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found," police officer Pratima Navale told news agency IANS.



However, the police has not yet been able to ascertain any details regarding the owner of the abandoned car, which has been parked there for several weeks.



A case of accidental death has been registered and the police are making further investigations in the case.



(With inputs from agencies)





A five-year-old boy was found dead inside an abandoned car in Pune's Chakan area on Tuesday. The body bore burn marks on the neck, face and head, according to the police, who believe the boy died of suffocation and heat after getting trapped inside the vehicle for over five hours.Karan Pandey had gone out to play in the neighborhood along with a couple of friends around noon from the same vicinity. Unable to bear the heat, he took refuge inside the left-away vehicle which was parked in an open area. Police believe the five-year-old accidentally got trapped in the vehicle.The boy's body was found after a six-hour search by his family and the police."As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found," police officer Pratima Navale told news agency IANS.However, the police has not yet been able to ascertain any details regarding the owner of the abandoned car, which has been parked there for several weeks. A case of accidental death has been registered and the police are making further investigations in the case.