5-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped, Strangled To Death In Dehradun: Police

The accused allegedly raped and strangled the 5-year-old, a senior cop said (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being kidnapped in Dehradun by a labourer who lived in the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

"The girl's body was recovered from a tea estate at Rangadwala near Premnagar on Wednesday evening," the senior police officer said, adding that she was kidnapped on Monday.

"The accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death after kidnapping her and hid the body in the tea estate," the senior cop said.

"The accused was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion, but during interrogation he admitted to raping and killing the minor girl by strangling her," the police officer said.

"Later, he also disclosed where he had hid the girl's body," the cop added.



