5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Insecticide She Thought Was Vitamin

A five-year-old girl died while five other infants were taken seriously ill after they consumed a poisonous liquid substance considering it as vitamin in Bihar's Rohtas district on late yesterday evening, police said today.

Police officer Rajendra Singh said that the deceased baby girl has been identified as Durgawati Kumari while five children, who were taken seriously ill, are being treated at Sasaram Sadar Hospital. All the five children are now out of danger.

The incident occurred yesterday evening in Chitan village when the children, who were playing in the village, picked up a bottle containing insecticide from heap of garbage and consumed it considering it to be vitamin and fell ill seriously, Mr Singh said.

All the six children were rushed to a private clinic at Kochas where Durgawati Kumari was declared dead.

On the directives of District Magistrate Pankaj Dikshit, all the five children were later admitted to Sadar Hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.