The child was home alone when she was allegedly raped. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was alone at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj. police said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old man raped the child on Tuesday, police said, adding he was arrested on a complaint filed by the girl's family members.

The girl was sent for medical examination and an FIR lodged, the police said.

