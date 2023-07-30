Special Probe Team Formed To Investigate Kerala 5-Year-Old's Rape-Murder

A five-year-old girl was kidnapped from near her house and later allegedky raped and killed (File)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kerala's Aluva to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl, an official said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vivek Kumar said that a team of around fourteen people has been formed for further probe into the case.

"Special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of Aluva DySP. ISHO Manjudas is the investigating officer. We have a team of around 14 people including SIs, ASIs, and Cyber experts," Mr Kumar said.

"The statement of the doctor, who conducted the autopsy of the child, said that there were injuries in the private parts and the death was due to asphyxiation caused by strangulation. The motive was the sexual gratification of the accused," he added.

The five-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant workers from Bihar, was kidnapped from near their house in Aluva in broad daylight on July 28.

She was later found murdered and sexually abused with several gruesome injuries at a dumping area at the Aluva market on Saturday.

The accused, who has been arrested, has been identified as Asafaq Alam (29), also from Bihar.

The Ernakulam Rural District Police chief, Vivek Kumar, said that the background check in the accused hometown in Bihar is underway.

"CCTV footage will be analysed in the coming days. There is no crime detail against the accused as of now. The background check in his native place is ongoing. After the proper official acknowledgement, we will get a proper reply from the Bihar Police," Vivek Kumar added.

The Kerala Police today posted an apology after facing criticism over their actions in the incident.

"Sorry daughter," the Kerala Police said in a tweet in Malayalam, adding, "Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested."