The cashier and manager of the lodge were also arrested. (Representational)

Thane Police claimed to have rescued five young women after raiding a dance bar and a lodge on Sunday The raids were carried out on the intervening night of October 11 and 12 at Sea Magic Orchestra Bar and a lodge in the area, Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said. Four men were arrested during the raids, he said.

Police also raided Surya Prakash lodging-cum-boarding and arrested its manager and cashier, for allegedly forcing women into prostitution