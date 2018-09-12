5 Policemen Suspended After Man Dies In Police Custody In Madhya Pradesh

According to police sources, the man died after consuming sulphas in custody. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man on Wednesday died in police custody at Kareli in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to order a judicial probe, an officer said.

Five Kareli police station personnel were suspended in connection with the death, the officer added.

The family members of the victim, Anuraj Rajput, alleged that he died of police excesses and refuted the police's claim that he consumed 'sulphas' in the lock-up.

Talking to PTI over phone, district superintendent of police Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria said Kareli police station in-charge inspector Arvind Choubey, sub inspector Jagdish Yadav, assistant sub inspector Basant Sharma, head constable Birju Thakur and constable Rajkumar have been placed under suspension in connection with the case.

When asked about when Rajput was arrested, Bhadoria said as per the police records, he was arrested on Tuesday.

He, however, added, "A judicial probe will reveal the real cause of his death and when he was arrested."

"As per the police records, Anuraj was arrested under section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) when he was engaged in a heated argument with a man, who had lodged a police complaint against him over theft of a buffalo," Bhadoria added.

"We wrote a letter to the district judge to conduct an inquiry into the case so that facts come to the fore. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kamlesh Sahu is going to probe the entire incident," the SP added.

According to police sources, Rajput died after consuming sulphas in the custody.

